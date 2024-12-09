Top Stories
Home | Analysis | HEDx Podcast: Student empathy is critical for success – Episode 148

HEDx Podcast: Student empathy is critical for success – Episode 148

By: Martin Betts in Analysis, Podcasts, Radio+TV December 9, 2024 0

Founder and chief executive of degree management ed-tech Stellic Sabih Bin Wasi used his own student experience of interacting with university systems to improve the student experience.

His platform, adopted by 70 universities, is designed to bring together academic planning, advising and scheduling so his peers can better "work out the complexity of higher education."

Do you have an idea for a story?
Email [email protected]

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

Tagged with:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2024 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue