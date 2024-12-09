Founder and chief executive of degree management ed-tech Stellic Sabih Bin Wasi used his own student experience of interacting with university systems to improve the student experience.
His platform, adopted by 70 universities, is designed to bring together academic planning, advising and scheduling so his peers can better "work out the complexity of higher education."
- HEDx Podcast: Student empathy is critical for success – Episode 148
- HEDx Podcast: Time to partner with students and tech – Episode 147
- HEDx Podcast: How is AI impacting equity students? – Episode 146
Email [email protected]