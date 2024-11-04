HECS-HELP reform key election agenda for Albanese govt

Cash-strapped Australian graduates will not have to pay back their student debt until they earn at least $67,000 as the Albanese government flags HELP reform as a key election agenda.
Please login below to view content or subscribe now.
Cash-strapped Australian graduates will not have to pay back their student debt until they earn at least $67,000 as the Albanese government flags HELP reform as a key election agenda.
Please login below to view content or subscribe now.
To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.