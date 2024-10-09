Top Stories
Home | International Education | Job losses, economic impact of ESOS Bill haven’t been modelled, Treasury says
Department of Education secretary Tony Cook appeared at the fourth ESOS Bill hearing. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Martin Ollman

Job losses, economic impact of ESOS Bill haven’t been modelled, Treasury says

By: Erin Morley in International Education, Top Stories October 9, 2024 0

The Department of Treasury last Wednesday said they have not modelled what impact the proposed amendments to the overseas education services bill will have on jobs in the university sector or on the wider economy.

Please login below to view content or subscribe now.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2024 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue