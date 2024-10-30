HEDx Podcast: Is ‘learning agility’ the most important future trait?

ReadyTech co-founder and chief executive Marc Washbourne has led the technology service management company for 25 years.

His personal agility has seen him grow the company to more than 600 staff, be named 2024 EY Technology Entrepreneur of the Year, and partner with organisations like the Future Skills Organisation and Year13.

In this conversation he explains how students can become lifelong learners, and why it's so important in today's job market.

