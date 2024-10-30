Top Stories
Home | Analysis | HEDx Podcast: Is ‘learning agility’ the most important future trait?

HEDx Podcast: Is ‘learning agility’ the most important future trait?

By: Martin Betts in Analysis, Podcasts, Radio+TV, Top Stories October 30, 2024 0

ReadyTech co-founder and chief executive Marc Washbourne has led the technology service management company for 25 years.

His personal agility has seen him grow the company to more than 600 staff, be named 2024 EY Technology Entrepreneur of the Year, and partner with organisations like the Future Skills Organisation and Year13.

In this conversation he explains how students can become lifelong learners, and why it's so important in today's job market.

Read more: UniSQ VC retires after no confidence vote | University anti-Semitism inquiry ordered by govt | 6 expelled, 21 suspended from Sydney uni college  

Do you have an idea for a story?
Email [email protected]

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

Tagged with:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2024 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue