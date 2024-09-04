Top Stories
Home | Features | HEDx Podcast: How do you start a new university? – Episode 133

HEDx Podcast: How do you start a new university? – Episode 133

By: Martin Betts in Features, Industry & Research, Podcasts, Radio+TV, Top Stories September 4, 2024 0

Professor Kerri-Lee Krause is the most recent person to transform a college into a university. Her alma mater, Avondale University, was a university college before she was appointed vice-chancellor in 2023.

Her appointment followed a 30-year career in academia and university leadership at Griffith, Victoria, La Trobe and Melbourne universities. She also chairs the Higher Education Standards Panel.

Professor Krause has recently stepped down from leadership at Avondale, which has begun its search for a new VC.

Do you have an idea for a story?
Email [email protected]

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

Tagged with:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2024 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue