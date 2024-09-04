HEDx Podcast: How do you start a new university? – Episode 133

Professor Kerri-Lee Krause is the most recent person to transform a college into a university. Her alma mater, Avondale University, was a university college before she was appointed vice-chancellor in 2023.

Her appointment followed a 30-year career in academia and university leadership at Griffith, Victoria, La Trobe and Melbourne universities. She also chairs the Higher Education Standards Panel.

Professor Krause has recently stepped down from leadership at Avondale, which has begun its search for a new VC.