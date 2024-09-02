Top Stories
Home | International Education | Explainer: How the international student cap numbers were decided
Education Minister Jason Clare announced the cap number last Monday. Picture: NCA NewsWire/David Swift

Explainer: How the international student cap numbers were decided

By: Erin Morley in International Education, Policy & Reform, Top Stories September 2, 2024 0

Universities with more current international students received less room for growth than providers who have fewer current foreign enrolments, the formula for allocating cap numbers has dictated.

Please login below to view content or subscribe now.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2024 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue