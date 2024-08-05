Top Stories
Home | International Education | Unis argue intl student case at bill hearing with 45 mins
Vicki Thomson appears at a Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security in 2017. Picture: NCA Newswire

Unis argue intl student case at bill hearing with 45 mins

By: Erin Morley in International Education, Policy & Reform, Politics, Top Stories August 5, 2024 0

Universities Australia, the Regional Universities Network and the Group of Eight will each have 15 minutes to make their case at Tuesday's international student cap Senate hearing.

Please login below to view content or subscribe now.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2024 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue