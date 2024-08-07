Universities Australia chief executive Luke Sheehy spoke to an earlier Legal and Constitutional Affairs References Committee in July. Picture: NCA NewsWire/David Beach
“This Bill has few friends:” What was said at the intl student cap hearing
By: Erin Morley
in Policy & Reform, Top Stories
August 7, 2024
University stakeholders on Tuesday spoke overwhelmingly in unison to oppose the international student cap legislation that is currently before Parliament, saying the legislation, if passed, might cost the sector 14,000 jobs, or 10 per cent of its workforce.
