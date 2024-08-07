HEDx Podcast: The workings of a place-based innovations university – Episode 129

Vice-chancellor of Harper Adams University in the UK Professor Ken Sloan joins Martin Betts this week for the inaugural episode of a new series presented in partnership between HEDx and the Global Federation of Competitiveness Councils.

This series will explore global universities that are driving place-based innovation, building on earlier episodes with Aleks Subic, Deborah L. Wince-Smith, and Joan Gabel.

With his extensive experience at Warwick and Monash universities, Professor Sloan has redefined Harper Adams' approach to rural place-based innovation within its specialised agricultural setting.