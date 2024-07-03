HEDx Podcast: Producing lifelong learners in Brazil – Episode 125

Paulo Silveira (pictured) and Guilherme Silveira are two brothers who co-founded and head Alura, a company that offers online courses in technology, design and digital business fields, predominantly in Brazil.

They do so with support from SEEK Investments, whose director of education Josh Nester joins Martin Betts to interview the ed-tech leaders.

Alura learners span K-12 through to lifelong-learner alumni, and has also cracked the corporate sector market, educating new leaders of businesses.

In total, Alura serves more than 2 million learners.