HEDx Podcast: How 8 unis across the globe are reinventing education- Episode 126

Associate provost at Duke University in North Carolina Noah Pickus and vice president for external academic relations at Soka University in California Bryan Penprase (pictured left), share insights from their recent book The New Global Universities: Reinventing Education in the 21st Century.

The book looks at case studies at a total of eight different universities from North America, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Each of the institutions has redefined the inherited ritual of what universities do. The book and episode provide lessons for leaders to challenge the conventional university model paradigm through courage and leadership.