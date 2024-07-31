HEDx Podcast: A journalist’s take on current HE issues – Episode 128

This week, Campus Review's education editor Erin Morley talks to Martin Betts about the most pressing higher education issues she has reported on in recent months.

She discusses the slowing buzz post-Universities Accord as the education minister seeks to legislate and enact the proposed reforms.

The wide-ranging conversation also covers recent university campus Israel-Gaza protests and the pressures and problems around artificial intelligence in education.