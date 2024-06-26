Former WSU chancellor Peter Shergold is the inaugural chair of the new-model ARC. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Monique Harmer
Former WSU chancellor inaugural chair of newly independent ARC
By: Tim Dodd
June 26, 2024
Former Western Sydney University chancellor Peter Shergold is the powerful new chair of the Australian Research Council (ARC) which, following a review last year, will make independent decisions about most research grants.
