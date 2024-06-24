Top Stories
Home | Top Stories | $83m to convert casual teachers to TAFE educators
NSW Minister for Skills, Training and Tertiary Education Steve Whan said the funding will offer better job security to TAFE teachers. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Adam Yip

$83m to convert casual teachers to TAFE educators

By: Erin Morley and NCA Newswire in Top Stories, VET & TAFE June 24, 2024 0

The NSW state government will commit $83.1m over the next four years to help convert casual teachers to permanent employment in a bid to retain expert TAFE teachers.

Please login below to view content or subscribe now.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2024 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue