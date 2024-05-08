HEDx Podcast: The world’s most innovative university – Episode 117

Top Stories
By: Martin Betts and Ben Nelson in International Education, Podcasts, Radio+TV, Top Stories May 8, 2024 0

Minerva University is an independent, not-for-profit institution based in San Francisco, California, that educates its students through experiential learning and immersive travel.

Martin Betts sits down with Minerva founder Ben Nelson to discuss why he sees traditional university education as outdated.

Mr Nelson argues the current higher education approach has students cram information, pass exams, only to forget the knowledge they have gained.

