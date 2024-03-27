Top Stories
Home | Policy & Reform | More study hubs to engage regional students
Federal Senator Marion Scrymgour welcomed the hub for East Arnhem Land, saying it means people can study on country without the burden and costs of travel. Picture: Liam Mendes/NCA

More study hubs to engage regional students

By: Erin Morley and NCA Newswire in Policy & Reform, Top Stories March 27, 2024 0

Education Minister Jason Clare has announced 10 new Regional University Study Hubs across the country that model a "campus-like" atmosphere to engage more regional students in tertiary study.

Please login below to view content or subscribe now.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2024 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue