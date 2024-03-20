Top Stories
HEDx Podcast: Time to be courageous, open minded, and try new things – Episode 109

By: Martin Betts and Michael Ilcynski in Analysis, Podcasts, Policy & Reform, Radio+TV, Technology, Top Stories March 20, 2024

Mike Ilczynski is the director of education at SEEK Investment and a global investor in ed-tech and higher education. In this conversation with Martin Betts he shares why he invests in tech, and how that contributes to lifelong learning. Mr Ilczynski says significant growth is waiting for providers willing to be 'tech optimists', like SEEK has been. The episode also covers the opportunities for technology and partnerships to help address some of the challenges facing the Higher Education sector.

