HEDx Podcast: Changing Higher Education for Good keynotes and panels – Episode 110

Thursday's HEDx Changing Higher Education for Good conference called university leaders to action ahead of the finalisation of a government response to the Universities Accord final report.

In this episode, Chair of Universities Australia, David Lloyd gives his keynote address to the conference attendees.

Also, hear responses on the Accord and international student policy from a panel of vice-chancellors, including Andrew Parfitt from the University of Technology Sydney, Helen Bartlett from the the University of the Sunshine Coast, and deputy vice-chancellors, Jessica Vanderlelie from La Trobe University, and Kent Anderson from the University of Newcastle.