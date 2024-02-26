How does your university handle sexual assault?

Only 15 out of 39 Australian universities have up-to-date strategies to overcome issues of sexual assault and harassment on campus, an Australian Human Rights Institute (AHRI) report has found.
Please login below to view content or subscribe now.
Only 15 out of 39 Australian universities have up-to-date strategies to overcome issues of sexual assault and harassment on campus, an Australian Human Rights Institute (AHRI) report has found.
Please login below to view content or subscribe now.
To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.