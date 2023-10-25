Inquiry chair Deborah O'Neill. said the report was a chance to "rebuild and reset" Australia's international education sector. Photo: Martin Ollman, News Corp Australia
Parliamentary inquiry calls for action against “bottom end” colleges
By: Tim Dodd
in International Education, On Campus, Top Stories
October 25, 2023
A parliamentary committee inquiry has called for “determined and focused action” against “bottom end” private colleges, which have scammed the Australian education system and broken migration law to exploit international students.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
Membership Login