Inquiry chair Deborah O'Neill. said the report was a chance to "rebuild and reset" Australia's international education sector. Photo: Martin Ollman, News Corp Australia

Parliamentary inquiry calls for action against “bottom end” colleges

By: Tim Dodd in International Education, On Campus, Top Stories October 25, 2023 0

A parliamentary committee inquiry has called for “determined and focused action” against “bottom end” private colleges, which have scammed the Australian education system and broken migration law to exploit international students.

