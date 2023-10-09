Top Stories
NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey is congratulated by his Labor colleagues after delivering the 2023/24 NSW State Budget in the Legislative Assembly at NSW State Parliament in Sydney Picture: NCA NewsWire / pool / Bianca DeMarchi

Investment into tertiary study in NSW state budget

By: Erin Morley October 9, 2023

The Minns government's first NSW state budget released September 19 includes investment into higher education for essential workforces and an increase in funding for vocational education and training (VET.)

