WSU Bankstown City campus. Picture: supplied.

Call for guns on campus voted down

By: NCA Newswire and Erin Nixon in On Campus, Top Stories September 11, 2023 0

A motion to allow students to bring guns to uni was unanimously voted down by the Student Representative Council (SRC) at Western Sydney University.

