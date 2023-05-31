HEDx Podcast: How do you plan for what a university will look like in 35 years time? Episode 75

Top Stories
By: Martin Betts in Podcasts, Top Stories May 31, 2023 0

Professor Vivek Goel as President of Waterloo University in Canada is leading an exercise to generate a vision for what Waterloo will look like at 100.

This 35 year future planning horizon is unheralded in global universities and generates a unique perspective on risk, culture, vision, mission and change.

He outlines the opportunities this creates for differentiation and cultural change and the impacts this has on Waterloo and its partners and staff engaging with broader system-level change to allow the Waterloo culture to fit with the context in which the organisation works.

