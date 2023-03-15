HEDx Podcast: Pursuing high impact learning innovation in a legacy brand – episode 67

Professor Caron Beaton-Wells the Dean (internal) at Melbourne Business School joins the HEDx podcast to share lessons of how one of our most prestigious institutions is pursuing innovation in the higher education market.
Outlining the use of technology, partnerships and new business models, the episode illustrates how even our most established and reputed institutions can also pursue radical change and innovation in taking a legacy higher education brand into the new world of lifelong learning.Do you have an idea for a story?
Email [email protected]