HEDx Podcast: Bringing bold big ideas into the Universities Accord – Episode 66

Professor Mary O'Kane in leading the Universities Accord invites HEDx to be a facilitator and provocateur of big ideas into the biggest review of our higher education system for a generation.

Immediately after the launch of the issues paper and an initial 6 week consultation period at the UA conference, Mary joins the HEDx podcast to invite its members and audience to articulate big ideas from within our sector and others, from Australia and beyond.

Coming two weeks before our major sector conference in Melbourne on March 15th the episode provides an opportunity to the sector to bring big ideas to bear on key challenges that make up the new leadership agenda that HEDx has articulated through 65 episodes to date, and which a major government review is now calling for answers to.