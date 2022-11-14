How does your body clock boost productivity? – podcast

Understanding how your body clock works could help to improve productivity, quality of research and overall well-being.

Sydney University business professor Stefan Volk said the body clock determines when people are at their best physically, mentally and emotionally, which can help achieve better results at work.

“Your body clock can help you structure your day and help you decide when to address routine tasks like responding to emails, or more difficult ones like writing a paper,” Volk told Campus Review.

“It can also help heads of discipline or team leaders better approach difficult conversations as the body clock regulates emotions and at certain times of the day, you’ll be more compassionate.”

Volk joined Campus Review to discuss the pros and cons of working around your body clock.