HEDx Podcast: After 20 years of innovation in university teaching, we need to change – episode 61

Associate Professor Jack Wang of UQ was Australian University Teacher of the Year in 2020 outlines seven phases of teaching innovation in Australian universities.

He believes universities have left us in "no mans land" as students decline to join staff in empty lecture theatres.

He shares the lessons of being a student and teacher in those 20 years for those facing the hybrid learning future.