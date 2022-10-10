How undergraduate research can shape the future of academia: podcast

Undergraduate research students are an essential part of tomorrow’s academic workforce, but a lack of access to resources and overall recognition could hinder Australia’s future research output, an expert says.

University of Sydney higher education scholar Dr Lilia Mantai says students who engage in undergraduate research early on their degrees have an opportunity to develop critical thinking, resourcefulness, problem solving skills and resilience - skills needed for a successful academic career.

“The issue is that undergraduate research is not being fully visible or recognised as research that is as valid as any other academic research and there aren't many opportunities for students to do authentic research," Mantai told Campus Review.

To boost research opportunities for undergraduates, organisations such as the Australasian Council for Undergraduate Research (ACUR) organise yearly conferences where students can present their findings and gain more experience.

“These conferences have a real significance for preparing Australia's workforce for the future because Australia clearly needs people who can solve really complex problems that we can’t currently contemplate now,” she said.

Mantai joined Campus Review to discuss the importance of undergraduate research and how universities can better support students.