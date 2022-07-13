Top Stories
Home | Radio+TV | News | Vic universities triple profits despite student drop

Vic universities triple profits despite student drop

By: Eleanor Campbell in News, Top Stories July 13, 2022 0

Victoria’s top universities recorded a healthy billion-dollar surplus during the second half of the pandemic despite a steep decline in international student enrolments.  

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2022 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue