HEDx podcast – Serving the world through learning, episode 53

By: Martin Betts in Analysis, Podcasts, Technology, Top Stories July 6, 2022 0

Betty Vandenbosch, chief content officer at Coursera, joins the HEDx podcast to outline her vision of how the landscape of global higher education will have changed by 2030, and what Coursera and global universities can best do to prepare for that vision.

She sees a clear picture of hybrid learning, combining with hybrid working and stackable and flexible packages of learning, being accessed on global platforms to serve growing lifelong learning needs.

