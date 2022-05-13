Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the extension of the government's Trailblazer program on Wednesday. Picture: Jason Edwards/NewsCorp.
UNSW, UoN secure $230m for recycling and clean energy
By: Eleanor Campbell
in News, Top Stories
May 13, 2022
A $50 million dollar research grant has been awarded to the University of New South Wales and the University of Newcastle to develop "world-leading" technologies to address climate change.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
Membership Login