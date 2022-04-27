New study analyses the current and future skills needed to complete a PhD – podcast

As of 2019, Australian universities produced about 10 thousand PhD graduates each year, a number that kept growing in the previous 20 years while increasing the competitiveness of the academic job market.

A recent study from the University of Sydney analysed over 13 thousand PhD advertisements posted between 2016 and 2019, and drew out the necessary skills required to do and complete a PhD.

"Aside from degree and achievement, it is good for PhD applicants to demonstrate skills from the top three skills groups which are communication skills, research skills and interpersonal skills," lead researcher and senior lecturer at the University of Sydney Business School, Dr Lilia Mantai, told Campus Review.

"While applying for a PhD it is important to show evidence of those skills to boost your application."

According to Mantai, the skills required to do a PhD not only differ between countries and disciplines but also evolve over time.

"In the future soft and digital skills will be particularly important," she says.

Mantai joined Campus Review to discuss the necessary skills required for PhD applicants and the future of the academic job market.