Top Stories
Home | Policy & Reform | ‘This was a very difficult decision’: ARC experts resign in protest of political meddling
Professor Andrew Francis and his colleague quit the ARC's prestigious Council of Experts in December. Picture: Supplied.

‘This was a very difficult decision’: ARC experts resign in protest of political meddling

By: Eleanor Campbell in Policy & Reform, Top Stories February 7, 2022 0

Calls to secure the independence of the Australian Research Council (ARC) has sparked a fierce debate around academic freedom and government interference in independent research. 

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2022 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.