Top Stories
Home | Industry & Research | La Trobe’s unique Nexus teaching program celebrates its first graduates – podcast

La Trobe’s unique Nexus teaching program celebrates its first graduates – podcast

By: Wade Zaglas in Industry & Research, Podcasts, Top Stories November 7, 2021 0

In an exciting development for the teaching profession, La Trobe University’s unique Nexus program has recently produced its first group of classroom-ready secondary school teachers. In their first year, students work part-time in schools and receive direct mentoring opportunities and professional development. Second year Nexus participants become full-time paraprofessionals in their schools, with a 0.8 teaching load and even their own class while they study.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2021 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.