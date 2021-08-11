UNSW vice-chancellor Professor Ian Jacob. Picture: John Feder/The Australian.
Sydney university VC wants less ‘bickering’ and more collaborating with UNSW Sydney after decades-long rivalry
By: Wade Zaglas
August 11, 2021
Sydney’s two highest-ranked universities will put aside their competitiveness and “bickering” to build more of a collaborative relationship, new vice-chancellor and president of Sydney university Professor Mark Scott said.
