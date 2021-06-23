Mark Vaile, deputy PM and leader of the Nationals, addresses the party at the 2006 National Conference in Canberra. Photo: Ray Strange/News Corp Australia
Paul Jeans steps back into chancellorship at Newcastle University after Mark Vaile backlash
By: Wade Zaglas
in News, Politics, Top Stories
June 23, 2021
Paul Jeans has been reappointed as the chancellor of the University of Newcastle, following a backlash against former deputy Prime Minister Mark Vaile’s appointment and his decision to stand down.
