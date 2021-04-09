Rethinking university traditions, practices and beliefs during a time of upheaval – podcast

The COVID-19 pandemic tore a hole in the Australian university sector, highlighting just how dependent many of our institutions have become on international student revenue. Now, roughly a year later, the sector is still adjusting to challenging conditions and many experts have questioned how universities will need to operate in the future to remain viable, trusted and valuable institutions.

In this podcast I discuss this issue with Professor Andrew Jaspan. He is the director and editor of The Global Academy (hosted at Monash University) and founder of The Conversation.

Jaspan explains that, while some recovery is underway, universities around the country are rethinking their approaches and beliefs towards everything from courses, delivery modes, future student markets and the qualifications, skills and qualities they are looking for in people taking up leadership positions.

The appointment of University of Sydney's new vice-chancellor Mark Scott is discussed at length, in particular how non-academic appointments to the top job may now be considered for what they can bring, rather than what they don't possess.

One thing is for sure, though. No university is absolutely certain about how it will be moving forward in a short-term future replete with uncertainty.