Kathleen Folbigg appearing via video link during a convictions inquiry at the NSW Coroners Court, Sydney, May 1, 2019. Photo: Joel Carrett/AAP
ANU expert witness voices disappointment over Kathleen Folbigg appeal outcome
By: Wade Zaglas
March 26, 2021
An expert witness who gave evidence during the 2019 judicial inquiry into the convictions of Kathleen Folbigg has voiced her disappointment at the NSW Court of Appeal’s decision to uphold the 2019 findings.
