A protestor in the Domain participates in the Invasion Day Rally on 26 January, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images
Monash VC believes Australia Day is a ‘problem that needs to be addressed’, but not everyone agrees
By: Wade Zaglas
in News, Politics, Top Stories
January 27, 2021
It’s a date that has become so contested in Australia that every year the number of opinion columns, protests and social media quarrels devoted to the issue continue to proliferate exponentially.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
Membership Login