UNSW president and vice-chancellor Professor Ian Jacobs ,addressing the National Press Club in Canberra. Photo: Kym Smith/News Corp Australia
Aggregate rankings model offers a broader view of university performance for international students
By: Wade Zaglas
in International Education, Rankings, Top Stories
January 13, 2021
As Australia begins a slow and difficult recovery from COVID-19, the status of our universities will be increasingly important in attracting and retaining international students once borders fully reopen.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
Membership Login