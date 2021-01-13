Top Stories
Home | International Education | Aggregate rankings model offers a broader view of university performance for international students
UNSW president and vice-chancellor Professor Ian Jacobs ,addressing the National Press Club in Canberra. Photo: Kym Smith/News Corp Australia

Aggregate rankings model offers a broader view of university performance for international students

By: Wade Zaglas in International Education, Rankings, Top Stories January 13, 2021 0

As Australia begins a slow and difficult recovery from COVID-19, the status of our universities will be increasingly important in attracting and retaining international students once borders fully reopen.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2021 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.