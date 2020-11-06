Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne at Parliament House, Canberra. Photo: Gary Ramage/News Corp Australia
Universities Australia and Innovative Research Universities call for exclusions, amendments to foreign relations bill
By: Wade Zaglas
November 6, 2020
Australia’s university sector has emphasised the need for further consultation on Australia’s proposed foreign relations bill, with a new parliamentary report reflecting some of the sector’s concerns on international agreement laws.
