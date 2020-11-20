Top Stories
Professor Simon Maddocks is the Vice-Chancellor and President of Charles Darwin University. Photo: Supplied

CDU announces course and job cuts to its VET sector to ‘balance its budget’

By: Wade Zaglas in Funding, News, Policy & Reform, Top Stories, VET & TAFE November 20, 2020 0

Charles Darwin University yesterday released a plan to balance its budget through $9 million in savings after six weeks of consultation with university staff, industry and the NT government.

