Deputy Opposition Leader Tanya Plibersek says the government cannot cut funding and offer more university places. Photo: Sean Davey/ News Corp Australia

Will the higher education sector be granted amendments to the Job Ready Graduates Package?

By: Wade Zaglas in Funding, News, Policy & Reform, Top Stories September 17, 2020 0

The government’s job-ready graduate package looks more likely to pass the upper house in October, with peak bodies and universities accepting the majority of the bill in the face of vocal opposition from Labor.

