Professor Greg Craven, vice-chancellor, Australian Catholic University (right) with Professor Simon Haines, CEO, Ramsay Centre for Western Civilisation. Photo: Supplied
Is the LANTITE contributing to the ‘collapse’ of the Australian teaching profession?
By: Wade Zaglas
in News, Policy & Reform, Top Stories
February 26, 2020
When Campus Review published an opinion piece by Mihad Ali highlighting her frustration with the Literacy and Numeracy Test for Initial Teacher Education (LANTITE), it sparked a debate online both on our Twitter and comments page.
