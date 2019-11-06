Top Stories
Home | Policy & Reform | The silver bullet: the role of technology in delivering on student expectations

The silver bullet: the role of technology in delivering on student expectations

By: Peter Nikoletatos in Policy & Reform, Technology, Top Stories November 6, 2019 0

Today’s students have clear expectations when it comes to their education, yet many Australian higher education providers are seemingly unable to effectively gauge or respond to those views. In a time of enrolment-based funding, it’s more important than ever to attract and retain students – a situation made difficult as the gap between what students want and what is being delivered widens, leaving colleges, vocational training providers and universities to play catch up while simultaneously trying to stay ahead of the curve.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2019 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.