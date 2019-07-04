Australia’s best ‘golden oldie’ universities

Australian universities’ performance in Times Higher Education Young University Rankings has been eclipsed by the release of the Times Higher Education “Golden Age” Rankings, which lists the best universities in the world older than 50 but younger than 80.

The Australian National University in Canberra scored 2nd place this year, coming in behind the University of California in San Diego. Monash University in Melbourne also performed strongly, securing the number six spot, followed closely by the University of New South Wales, which achieved equal eight.

In all, there were six Australian universities in the top 100, including Macquarie University in Sydney (33), Flinders University in Adelaide (45) and La Trobe University in Melbourne (52). The UK had the most “Golden Age” universities in the top 100, achieving an impressive 24 top 100 spots. American universities also performed extremely well in the category this year, with 19 of their institutions making the cut. India, too, was well represented in the “Golden Age” rankings, with 15 of its universities appearing on the list.

La Trobe Vice-Chancellor Professor John Dewar said La Trobe’s second top 100 ranking in the category reinforced the University’s national and international reputation.

“La Trobe is one of a group of global universities established post-war at a time of incredible growth in the higher education sector,” Professor Dewar said.

“It’s fantastic to see that growth continue with our significant increase in this year’s Times Higher Education Golden Age rankings.

“To be 52nd in the world reaffirms our considerable strengths in research, teaching and engagement with partners including industry.”

Universities who fall into the “Golden Age” category were established between 1945 and 1967, with the name referring to a Golden Age in higher education across the world. The period was characterised by increased research and university growth.

“Golden Age” universities are a unique group: they are too old to be considered young, but not old enough to have gained the social, cultural and political significance of century-old institutions such as the Ivy Schools like Princeton and Columbia. Another category, “Millenials”, refers to universities established after 2000.

According to Times, universities that make the top 100 “Golden Age” list typically perform well in teaching and research.