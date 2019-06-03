Flinders unveils ‘visionary’ health precinct

Southern Adelaide’s economy is set to boom after plans were released for Flinders Village, a $1.5 billion health and education precinct.

Located at Flinders University’s Bedford Park campus and adjacent to Flinders Station, the Village will include a Health Research building, patient accommodation, a hotel for visitors, student accommodation and an array of shops.

The Health Research building will focus on mental health, infectious disease and personalised health delivery.

Independent analysis commissioned by Flinders University predicts the Village will:

Bring 5000 extra international students to Adelaide

Generate in excess of $150 million in annual export earnings for SA

Create 10,000-plus construction jobs over the construction phase

Provide an extra 3000 student beds.

The project, which will be South Australia’s biggest health and education precinct, will utilise an open-plan, sustainable design and provide affordable, quality accommodation for students on campus.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Colin Stirling said the precinct is part of the University’s long-term plan and will complement its existing investments.

“Flinders Village is a key part of Flinders’ overarching plan for growth and development. It will complement the University’s existing investments in the Tonsley Innovation District, support the Flinders health precinct and leverage the $125 million investment by the federal and state Government in the Flinders Link rail extension that will connect our campus with the Adelaide CBD,” Professor Stirling said.

“The University plans to leverage the investment in the train connection to attract private capital for the development of Flinders Village in ways that will grow the University and unlock the enormous potential of southern Adelaide.”

Professor Stirling also spoke about the impact the precinct will have on South Australia’s research base and economy.

“Flinders University has a pivotal role in South Australia’s growth and development, attracting international students, supporting talented researchers and creating a dynamic, innovation-focused community,” he said.

“In addition to furthering health services and research, our new urban centre with accommodation and retail amenities will benefit our Bedford Park and Tonsley campuses, the adjacent hospitals and surrounding suburbs.”

Flinders University has a strong record of establishing integrated health precincts – theirs was the first medical school in Australia to be integrated into a public hospital.

Building of the Health Research centre is expected to start by mid-2020, with the entire Village to be progressively completed between 2022 and 2030.