Global investor backs Australian university research

Australian university research has been given a much-needed shot in the arm, with IP Group making its first investment of $4.5 million.

The global Group, which commercialises university research, has signed agreements with Australia’s Group of Eight Universities – as well as the University of Auckland – in a commitment to invest at least $200 million over the next decade.

The investments, which cover industries as varied as healthcare, 3D printing and electric aviation, aim to bring “world-changing” technologies to the market.

The company recently opened an office in Melbourne and established a steering group comprising John Akehurst, Chris Roberts and Mark Burgess. All three members have extensive knowledge in asset investment and management and have enjoyed positions with major institutions and companies as varied as the Reserve Bank Australia, CSL and Shell, to name a few.

The Australian arm will complement the Group’s UK and US operations.

Managing director of IP Group’s Australian operations, Michael Molinari, said the company is investing in technology that can potentially “improve the economic and social wellbeing of Australia”.

One of the Group’s investments to date involved Corpus Networks, a company using technology to shape telecommunication traffic flows and reduce bandwidth requirements.

Molinari spoke with Campus Review about IP Group’s investment commitment and the future of Australian-inspired technology.