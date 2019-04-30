Strung out: research finds a quarter of uni students stressed daily

In contrast to the sanguine, laughing faces of students you see on most university marketing flyers and websites, a uni student’s life is no walk in the park. It’s not supposed to be: the whole purpose of enrolment is to be challenged, after all.

While he acknowledges that a little bit of stress can be a good thing, Studiosity’s CEO Mike Larsen believes that students today are in a new kind of struggle town. Research commissioned by the online study support service has shown that 77 per cent of students are stressed at least once a week, with almost a quarter feeling stressed daily. 1000 Australian university students were involved in the study, ranging from 18-50+ years, and consisting of a mix of both domestic and internationally enrolled students.

In terms of what students said was behind the stress levels, 46 per cent said the amount of study, followed by paying for university (18 per cent), the topics being difficult (14 per cent) and dealing with more responsibility on their own (14 per cent).

A similar study was commissioned last year by the company. The amount of study was also listed as the biggest stressor in 2018, yet sat at only 34 per cent. Paying for a degree has gone from the fourth highest stressor (8 per cent) to the second, suggesting a tightening of financial pressures among students. Data relating to challenging course content and dealing with responsibility are largely unchanged.

Respondents to the latest survey were given the opportunity to provide recommendations on how to combat stress. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the most popular response by far was to extend exam and assessment completion time.

“Most units start giving assignments around the same time, forcing students to feel stressed as they have too much work that needs to be done in a short amount of time,” said one 19-year-old respondent from NSW.

Another wrote: “It would be useful to have someone or a support network to help people study who never really learned how to do it on their own.”

The data finds correspondences with a nationwide survey released last year by headspace and the National Union of Students, in which 70 per cent of students between 17-25 rated their mental health as ‘poor’, with over a third reporting thoughts of suicide or self-harm.

Campus Review spoke with Larsen on the Studiosity research findings, and the issues they raise.