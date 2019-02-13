Private school-educated scholars denounce ‘old boys and girls clubs’

Most future wealth – at least in Western nations – will be inherited. But billionaires still put their children in the best position to grow their fortunes, by enrolling them in private or elite public schools. Bill Gates sent his three children to Lakeside School – the same private Seattle school he attended. Or, if they’re eccentric like Elon Musk and perhaps want their kids to become self-made titans, they might even create their own school for their children. In sum, for the very wealthy, and even the upper-middle class, a conventional education for their offspring often doesn’t suffice.